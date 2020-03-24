Tuesday, March 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Odisha extends lockdown to entire state from Tuesday midnight amid coronavirus pandemic

Odisha extends lockdown to entire state from Tuesday midnight amid coronavirus pandemic

The whole of Odisha will be under lockdown from Tuesday midnight because of the coronavirus threat, a top state government official said. Fourteen of the state's 30 districts are already under a lockdown.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Bhubaneswar Published on: March 24, 2020 13:29 IST
Odisha extends lockdown to entire state from Tuesday midnight
Image Source : FILE

Odisha extends lockdown to entire state from Tuesday midnight

The whole of Odisha will be under lockdown from Tuesday midnight because of the coronavirus threat, a top state government official said. Fourteen of the state's 30 districts are already under a lockdown. The government's chief spokesperson on COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi, said the shutdown will be in force till March 29.

He said the decision was taken after the state's chief secretary chaired a meeting with all district collectors. The lockdown, which initially started with five districts on March 22, and was then extended to nine others, will now cover the entire state, Bagchi added. 

Fight Against Coronavirus

ALSO READ | Sikkim to be under lockdown from 6 am on Wednesday till Mar 31 amid COVID-19 crisis

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X