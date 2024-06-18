Curfew imposed in Odisha's Balasore following clash between groups | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A curfew was imposed in Odisha's Balasore following clashes between groups.

Odisha's Balasore town is under curfew from midnight of June 17 to midnight of June 18 after a violent clash between two groups. The district administration has also suspended internet services in sensitive areas and urged residents to remain indoors. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed Balasore Collector Ashish Thakare to take immediate measures to restore order.

Cause of the clash

The conflict erupted on Monday when a group protested against animal sacrifice, leading to a stone-pelting incident by another group. The altercation occurred in the Bhujakhia Pir area.

Law enforcement response

Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Sanjay Kumar is overseeing the situation on the ground. Police conducted a flag march and have arrested about 30 individuals. All entry points to OT Road are closed, and residents are restricted from leaving their homes except for medical emergencies.

"All entry points to the OT Road are closed," police said, adding that "No person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot, by vehicle or travel except for emergency medical aid." Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said, "Curfew has been clamped in the Balasore municipality area. All commercial establishments and shops are to remain closed."

"Adequate police arrangements in the sensitive areas have been made, and the situation is getting under control, though some sporadic violence was reported in some places yesterday," said a senior police officer.

Commercial shutdown

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath confirmed that all commercial establishments and shops within the municipality are closed. Enhanced police presence has been established in sensitive areas, and officials report that the situation is gradually being brought under control despite sporadic incidents of violence.

