SC reprimands NTA amid NEET row says, 'If there's even 0.001 per cent negligence, it should be dealt with'

The Supreme Court delivered a stern warning to the National Testing Agency (NTA) amidst the ongoing NEET examination controversy. The Court emphasized that even 0.001% negligence in the examination process must be addressed with the utmost seriousness. During the hearing, the Supreme Court responded to numerous complaints regarding irregularities in the NEET exam. The justices underscored the importance of maintaining the integrity of the examination process and ensuring that all candidates are treated fairly.

Notice Issued to NTA

The apex court heard another petition, including demands to cancel the NEET exam, with educationist Nitin Vijay among the petitioners.

Court's serious remarks

The Supreme Court issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and made a crucial statement: "Even if there's 0.01% negligence, we will deal with it strictly."

Understanding students' hard work

Acknowledging students' efforts in exam preparation, the Court combined both petitions with previous ones for a comprehensive hearing scheduled for July 8. Justices Vikram Nath and SV Bhatti presided over the bench for today's proceedings.

Petitioner's allegations

Nitin Vijay, representing about 20,000 students, highlighted digital protests alleging irregularities in the NEET exam.

Demand for exam cancellation

The plea demanded a fresh examination due to alleged paper leaks and discrepancies. The Supreme Court instructed the NTA not to overlook students' complaints and to rectify any genuine errors promptly during the exam.

Previous Supreme Court actions

Earlier hearings saw the Supreme Court issuing a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) but refusing to halt the counseling process. The court's decision today is eagerly awaited by NEET candidates and stakeholders.

AAP plans protests at Jantar Mantar

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced a significant protest at Jantar Mantar regarding the NEET controversy. Scheduled for 10 AM, AAP's MPs, MLAs, and councilors will demonstrate against the government. On June 19, AAP will extend its protests nationwide, targeting the Modi government.

Rajasthan High Court to hear NEET petition

The Rajasthan High Court will also hear a NEET-related petition today. Candidate Tanuja Yadav has filed a petition claiming she received her exam paper 30 minutes late and was not allotted sufficient time to complete it. Additionally, she was not granted grace marks. Yadav seeks a court order for the award of grace marks.

