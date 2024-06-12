Odisha CM swearing-in LIVE: Mohan Charan Majhi along with his deputies KVS Deo, P Parida to take oath today

Wednesday, June 12, 2024
     
Odisha CM swearing-in LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers from BJP states are scheduled to attend Mohan Charan Majhi's swearing-in event.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2024 9:10 IST
Image Source : PTI Odisha Chief Minister designate Mohan Manjhi

Odisha CM swearing-in LIVE updates: The stage is set for the oath-taking ceremony for the Odisha's first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister on Wednesday (June 12). BJP, which stormed to power in Odisha, bagging 78 of the 147 assembly seats, bringing an end to the 24-year rule of the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD, picked a surprise name -Mohan Charan Majhi- for the CM post. Majhi along with his two deputies K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida and the council of ministers will take oath today. After Mohan Charan Majhi's name was announced for the new chief minister of Odisha, names of more than a dozen senior and young BJP legislators were doing the rounds in political circles as probable ministers.

  • Jun 12, 2024 9:10 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Who are Odisha’s new deputy chief ministers?

    Odisha’s new deputy chief ministers, who are set to take oath today, bring to the fore contrasting political experience, as six-time MLA and former minister K V Singh Deo gets ready to work in tandem with Pravati Parida, a debutant legislator. Belonging to the erstwhile royal family of Patnagarh, Deo was elected to the Odisha assembly for the sixth time from the Patnagarh constituency.

  • Jun 12, 2024 9:02 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Preparations underway in Bhubaneswar for Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi's swearing-in

    Preparations underway in Bhubaneswar for the swearing-in ceremony of Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi.

    PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders of the BJP will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

  • Jun 12, 2024 8:31 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Odisha may have maximum 22 ministers

    According to the Constitution, the strength of the council of ministers in Odisha is 22 including the chief minister.

  • Jun 12, 2024 8:17 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    turncoats may be inducted into Cabinet, say sources

    The BJP leadership may also consider turncoat leaders like Akash Dasnayak, Purna Chandra Sethy, renowned actor Sidhant Mohapatra and Simarani Nayak for ministerial berths, said the sources.

  • Jun 12, 2024 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Prithiviraj Harichandan in race for ministerial post

    Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan’s son Prithiviraj Harichandan, Mukesh Mahaling, Nityananda Gond and Suryabanshi Suraj are also doing the round.

  • Jun 12, 2024 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Names of probable ministers

    Babu Singh, Irasis Achaharya, Sanjali Murmu, Satrughan Jena, Nabin Kumar Jain, Saroj Kumar Pradhan, Durga Prasan Nayak, Pradyumna Kumar Nayak and Pradeep Bal Samanta (Sukinda) are another set of names who may get a ministerial post in Odisha government, said the sources.

  • Jun 12, 2024 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Giant killer Laxman Bag likely to be inducted into Cabinet: Sources

    Laxman Bag is likely to be inducted into the Cabinet since he has defeated BJD president and outgoing chief minister Naveen Patnaik from Kantabanji assembly constituency, said the sources.

  • Jun 12, 2024 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Probable names for Cabinet berths in Odisha

    Senior leaders like Jayanarayan Mishra, Suresh Pujari, Rabinarayan Naik, Laxman Bag, Surama Padhy and Bhaskar Madhei are being speculated for the Cabinet berths, said the sources.

