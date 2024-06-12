Odisha CM swearing-in LIVE: Mohan Charan Majhi along with his deputies KVS Deo, P Parida to take oath today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Odisha Chief Minister designate Mohan Manjhi

Odisha CM swearing-in LIVE updates: The stage is set for the oath-taking ceremony for the Odisha's first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister on Wednesday (June 12). BJP, which stormed to power in Odisha, bagging 78 of the 147 assembly seats, bringing an end to the 24-year rule of the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD, picked a surprise name -Mohan Charan Majhi- for the CM post. Majhi along with his two deputies K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida and the council of ministers will take oath today. After Mohan Charan Majhi's name was announced for the new chief minister of Odisha, names of more than a dozen senior and young BJP legislators were doing the rounds in political circles as probable ministers.