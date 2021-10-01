Follow us on Image Source : PTI Odisha bans sale, use of fire crackers in October, cites Covid-19 spread

Announcing its Covid-19 guidelines for October, the Odisha government on Thursday prohibited use and sale of fireworks in the state during the month. It had also banned their sale and use during Diwali last year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"With a view to protecting the health of the general public and to curb the spread of infection, sale and use of fire crackers shall remain prohibited during this festive month," the government said in its guidelines, which will remain in force from October 1 to November 1.

With Diwali to be celebrated on November 4 this year, it is likely that the sale of fireworks will start in October, and therefore, the government has banned them this month, sources said.

The state government has also strengthened its night curfew curb in twin cities, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, for a period of 10 days in view of the Durga Puja. Special Relief Commissioner P.K. Jena said that night curfew will be imposed in all urban areas of the state from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day.

However, in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, it will begin from 8 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. during the period from October 11 to 20 only, he said.

During the night curfew, all emergency services will continue to operate. Also there will be no weekend shutdown across the state, and all religious festivals and functions will be celebrated as per the government order issued on August 9, Jena said.

He said all other restrictions and instructions issued on the order issued on August 31 for the month of September will continue to remain in force through the state during October also.

Considering local conditions, Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and Police Commissioner, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, can impose any additional restrictions in their respective jurisdiction, if required, he added.

