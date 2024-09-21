BJD, BJP clash over Odisha assault case, latter says incident being 'politicised'

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @KVSINGHDEO1 Odisha Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo

A day after former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik called for a court-monitored SIT probe and judicial inquiry into the alleged sexual assault of an army officer's fiancée at Bharatpur Police Station, a political war of words erupted between the BJP and the BJD. While, the BJD leader termed the incident as indicative of the 'incompetence' of the BJP government in the state, the latter, however, on Saturday, hit back, claiming the incident was being "politicized."

Speaking to reporters, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo emphasized that the BJP-led state government had already suspended five police personnel for their alleged involvement in the case and assured that those found guilty would not be spared.

"The incident is being politicized... It is because of the BJP that Naveen Patnaik emerged from his residence after 24 years to issue a statement," Singh Deo remarked.

“The BJD government has left the police in such a situation...The previous government had constituted several judicial commissions for inquiry into various cases, including the murder of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati, during its 24-year tenure. But they have not made such inquiry reports public," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP state spokesperson Anil Biswal reiterated the Odisha government's stance on the case. He stated that the investigation had been handed over to the crime branch to ensure "impartiality and transparency" as suggested by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s office.

Biswal also pointed out that during the BJD’s tenure, crimes against women were rampant, but the leadership remained unresponsive.

Incident recap

The female victim recounted the details of the alleged incident, stating that she and the Army officer were returning home after closing her restaurant around 1 am when they were harassed by a group of young men. Seeking help, they went to Bharatpur Police Station.

"When we arrived at the police station to file an FIR, a female constable in civilian clothing was present. We asked for assistance and a patrol vehicle, but instead, she verbally abused me," the woman alleged.

She claimed that the situation escalated when more personnel arrived, and her companion was placed in a lockup after being asked to write a complaint.

"When I raised my voice, saying they cannot detain an Army officer as it is unlawful, two female officers started physically assaulting me," she said, adding that she fought back, even biting one officer when they grabbed her by the neck.

She further alleged that after being restrained and placed in a room, a male officer entered, kicked her multiple times, and made lewd gestures, including exposing himself.