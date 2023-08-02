Nuh violence: Ensure CCTV surveillance and no hate speech during VHP's protest, orders Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nuh violence: SC orders special arrangements for protests in sensitive areas

The Supreme Court directed on Wednesday the Centre as well as concerned state governments to deploy additional forces and install CCTV cameras to ensure no violence takes place in Delhi and neighbouring regions during VHP and Bajrang Dal's protest marches over the communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V Bhatti also ordered that additional police or paramilitary forces be deployed and CCTV cameras be installed in sensitive areas. The top court passed the order after senior advocate C U Singh, appearing for journalist Shaheen Abdullah, said 23 demonstrations have been announced by right-wing groups Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in various parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Activists staged protests in Delhi

Activists of Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal also staged protests at multiple places in the national capital today against the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh and Gurugram. The protest by VHP and Bajrang Dal also caused traffic jams in several parts of the city. Police have also beefed up security at sensitive places in Delhi in the wake of clashes neighbouring Haryana.

Nuh violence

Till now, six people have been killed while several others are injured in Nuh following violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession on Monday.

Following the violence in Nuh, mobs in Sohna set ablaze four vehicles and a shop. Moreover, on Tuesday, a mosque was attacked in the Sector 57 area of Gurugram, leading to the death of its naib imam.

