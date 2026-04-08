NTPC Limited inks MoU with France's EDF to explore nuclear energy push in India | Details here

New Delhi:

In a significant move aimed at expanding India's clean energy portfolio, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Électricité de France (EDF) to examine potential cooperation in nuclear power development. As reported by Bloomberg, the agreement was formalised after receiving approvals from key ministries and departments of the Government of India.

Framework for joint nuclear exploration

The MoU was executed by Arnada Prasad Samal, CGM (Nuclear Cell), and Vakisasi Ramany, Senior Vice President (International Nuclear Development), representing EDF. The collaboration outlines plans to jointly study feasibility parameters for nuclear energy projects, with a focus on evaluating EDF's European Pressurised Reactor technology for possible deployment in India. Both organisations will analyse localisation prospects for future large-scale installations, assess tariff and economic considerations, identify suitable project sites and work together on technical support as mutually agreed.

Focus on nuclear capabilities and workforce development

An important component of the partnership is skill enhancement. As per the report, NTPC and EDF will explore structured human-resource development programmes to build specialised expertise that supports India’s long-term nuclear growth strategy.

NTPC's evolving clean energy roadmap

The effort aligns closely with NTPC's broader ambition to diversify its energy portfolio and reinforce the nation’s long-term power security. The company has been steadily expanding into e-mobility, green hydrogen, nuclear power, pumped hydro storage, battery systems and waste-to-energy segments.

It is worth noting here that NTPC currently operates more than 89 GW of installed capacity with another 32 GW under various stages of development. The company aims to scale its total capacity to 149 GW by 2032, including 60 GW from renewable sources.

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