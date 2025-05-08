NSAs of India and Pakistan are in touch, claims Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Pakistan Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, has claimed that the National Security Advisors of India and Pakistan are in touch with each other.

New Delhi:

Amid the escalating tensions in India and Pakistan, the Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, has claimed that the National Security Advisors of both countries had spoken on Wednesday.

As per the Geo News report, while talking to the British news agency, Dar said, “There has been contact between the two." He also said that the hotline between the Directors General of Military Operations of Pakistan and India is working.

However, India has not yet validated the claim.

He had earlier assured reporters at Parliament House that Pakistan has vowed unequivocally not to launch an attack.

Pakistan's declaration follows India's cross-border attacks on terror camps in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror incident, which resulted in the barbaric shooting deaths of 26 persons, most of whom were tourists.

In a bold assertion that was not supported by India, Dar also asserted that Indian and Pakistani fighter jets engaged in a "one-hour scuffle" after India's Operation Sindoor.

Additionally, he charged that India was targeting Pakistan's water supplies. India has claimed that it did not attack any military or civilian infrastructure, merely carrying out targeted attacks on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

India, according to Dar, carried out 24 attacks at six distinct locations.

India took revenge for the deadly attack by Pakistani terrorists in Pahalgam 15 days ago. On the intervening night of May 7, the country's armed forces attacked terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Through these attacks with deadly drones and missiles, the terrorist infrastructure was destroyed at nine places.