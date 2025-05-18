NSA Doval holds talk with Iran's NSC Secretary, affirms India's interest in development of Chabahar port The Iranian representative stressed that Iran and India, as two ancient civilisations, share deep-rooted ties and vast potential for political and economic collaboration.

New Delhi:

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran. NSA Doval expressed India's interest in expanding bilateral cooperation in the development of Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). In a post on X, Iran's embassy in India said, "Mr Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India, held a telephone conversation with Dr Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran and representative of the Supreme Leader."

"During the call, Mr Doval emphasised Iran's constructive role in the region and expressed India's interest in expanding bilateral cooperation--particularly in the development of Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). He also thanked Iran for its continued assistance and support," the Embassy added in its post.

The Iranian representative stressed that Iran and India, as two ancient civilisations, share deep-rooted ties and vast potential for political and economic collaboration. He also emphasised the need to swiftly implement strategic projects and reiterated that bilateral cooperation serves the broader interests of regional peace and stability.

Earlier on May 8, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the cooperation between India and Iran has progressed in many aspects in recent years.

In his opening remarks at the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting in Delhi, Jaishankar recalled the meeting held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in 2024.

Jaishankar said, "It's a great pleasure to welcome you and your delegation to India and to co-chair along with you the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission meeting today."

"In recent years, our cooperation has progressed in many aspects. There are also situations that we need to address. Prime Minister Modi and President Pezeshkian met in Kazan in October 2024 and gave us guidance on how to develop our ties further," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)