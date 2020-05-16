National Population Register 2021 work postponed in Uttar Pradesh amid COVID-19 outbreak

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Work for NPR 2021 postponed in Uttar Pradesh amid COVID-19 outbreak. (Representational image)

In view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the work for the National Population Register (NPR) 2021 has been postponed in Uttar Pradesh. The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has forced government authorities to restrict public gatherings and advised people to stay indoors. Amid such a scenario, the government has also halted or temporarily stalled work on various projects.

In Uttar Pradesh, there are currently 4,057 positive cases of coronavirus in the state including 95 deaths while 2,165 have recovered according to health ministry figures released on Saturday. At the same time, India overall coronavirus cases today reached to 85,940 including 2,752 deaths while 30,153 have recovered. While cases in India are rising at a much high pace, one thing which can relief is the toll of those who are recovering, whose frequency has also improved simultaneously.

