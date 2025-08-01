'Not the case': Shashi Tharoor disagrees with Rahul Gandhi over Trump's 'dead economy' remark His remark comes a day after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi backed Trump's views to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government at the Centre.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday rejected US President Donald Trump's remark that the Indian economy is "dead", and said that everyone knows that "it is not the case." His remark comes a day after party MP Rahul Gandhi backed Trump's views to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government at the Centre.

"This is not the case and we all know it," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Trump 'does not care' about India, Russia

Trump on Thursday attacked India for the country's closeness with Russia, as he slapped 25 per cent tariffs on New Delhi. In his statement on Truth Social, the US President said he "does not care" what India does with Russia and the two sides "can take their dead economies down together".

"I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world," Trump said. "Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let's keep it that way."

Rahul backs Trump's 'Indian economy dead' remark

Later, Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, backed Trump's remarks and attacked the Modi government, saying everyone except PM Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman know that India's economy is "dead".

"He is right, everybody knows this except the prime minister and the finance minister. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact," said the former Congress president.

Rahul's remarks draw sharp reaction from BJP

Rahul's remarks, however, drew sharp reactions from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which said that the LoP in Lok Sabha has the habit of making anti-India remarks. Calling his remarks an "insult" to the country, BJP leader Amit Malviya said Rahul has "hit a new low" by backing the US President's remarks on the Indian economy.

"But let’s be honest — the only thing truly ‘dead’ here is Rahul Gandhi’s own political credibility and legacy," he said on 'X'. "Who is Rahul Gandhi really speaking for? Why does he repeat foreign propaganda that undermines India."