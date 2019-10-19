Northern Railway announces 7 special trains for festive season | Check details

Northern Railways announces 7 special trains for festive season | Check details

Northern Railway on Friday announced seven pairs of special trains for the festive season anticipating the extra rush of passengers during Diwali and Chhath season.

In a press release, Northern Railway said, "For the convenience of rail travellers and to clear extra rush of passengers during Diwali and Chhath 2019, Railways have decided to run the following special trains as per the programme."

Jogbani Suvidha Special train: it will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 11:45 PM on October 31 and reach Jogbani at 05:20 am on the third day. On the way back Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal special train will depart from Jogbani at 09:00 am on November 2 to reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 04:05 pm the next day.

Gaya Suvidha Special Train: It will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal of October 22 at 00:30 am and reach Gaya at 10:30 pm the same day. On the way back, the train will depart from Gaya at 05:15 am on October 24 to reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 1:00 pm next day.

Jay Nagar Weekly AC Special Express Train: It will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 00:10 am on October 22 and 29 to reach Jay Nagar on the same day at 11:45 pm. While returning, Jay Nagar- Anand Vihar Terminal Weekly AC Special Train will depart from Jay Nagar on October 23 and 30 to reach Anand Vihar terminal at 00:45 am the next day.

Firozpur-Darbhanga Weekly special train: It will depart from Firozpur at 04:45 pm on every Friday between October 18 and November 1 to reach Darbhanga at 10:30 am on the third day. While returning, the train will depart from Darbhanga at 03:30 pm on every Sunday from October 20 to November 3 to reach Firozpur at 12:45 am on the third day.

Bhagalpur Special Train: It will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 12:45 pm on October 22, 25, 28 and November 1 to reach Bhagalpur at 10:10 am on the next day. On the way back, it will depart from Bhagalpur at 11:30 am on October 23, 26, 29 and November 2 to reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 01:15 pm the same day.

Jay Nagar Special Train: It will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal on October 30 at 00:10 am to reach Jay Nagar at 11:45 the same day. While returning, the train will depart from Jay Nagar on October 31 at 01:35 am to reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 00:45 am the next day.