Noni Rana gang member, wanted for multiple murders killed in encounter along Delhi-Haryana border A cash reward of Rs 1,00,000 had been announced by the Haryana Government for information leading to Romil's arrest. He was considered a key shooter in the Kala Rana–Noni Rana, Lawrence Bishnoi and Gogi gang nexus operating across North India.

New Delhi:

A wanted gangster and active shooter of the Kala Rana-Noni Rana gang, Romil Vohra, was gunned down in an encounter between the Delhi Police Special Cell and gang members at the Delhi-Haryana border in the early hours of Tuesday. Two police officials also sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.

According to police sources, information about Romil's movement was received from Haryana Police by the Counter Intelligence Unit of the Special Cell.

Joint operation based on tip-off from Haryana Police

A joint operation was swiftly launched in the Dera Mandi area near the border. In the early hours of June 24, Romil was spotted by an informer, prompting the police to act.

When the police team attempted to apprehend him, Romil reportedly opened fire and tried to flee. In retaliation, the police fired back in self-defence, injuring Romil as well as Sub-Inspectors Pravin and Rohan. All three were rushed to a hospital, where Romil was later declared dead.

Infamous for Shantanu’s murder, multiple other crimes

Romil Vohra, 20, was wanted in several high-profile murder and extortion cases, including the recent killing of liquor trader Shantanu Thekedar in Shahabad, Kurukshetra on June 14. Shantanu operated an alcohol business across 12 districts in Haryana.

Romil also had a violent history, having allegedly gunned down four individuals in Yamunanagar in 2024. His name had surfaced in a triple murder case registered at Radaur Police Station, Yamunanagar (FIR No. 309/26.12.2024) under multiple sections of IPC, BNS, and the Arms Act. He was also wanted in an Arms Act case in Delhi.

Rs 1 lakh bounty on Romil; part of Kala Rana-Noni Rana gang

A cash reward of Rs 1,00,000 had been announced by the Haryana Government for information leading to Romil's arrest. He was considered a key shooter in the Kala Rana–Noni Rana–Lawrence Bishnoi–Gogi gang nexus operating across North India.

His last known address was House No. 14, Ashok Vihar Colony, near Ambedkar Bhavan, Kasapur, Yamunanagar.

Gang leader Noni Rana claims responsibility for Shantanu murder

In a chilling post on social media, Noni Rana under the handle @nonirana077 publicly claimed responsibility for Shantanu’s murder, warning that anyone opposing their gang would face the same fate.

He wrote, “I, Noni Rana, take responsibility for the murder of Shantanu Thekedar in Shahabad. Anyone who goes against us will meet the same fate. From now on, there will be no warning calls, only death.”

The post was tagged with references to Kala Rana Group, Lawrence Bishnoi Group, Jitender Maan (Gogi Group), and Rajan Jaat Shahabad.

(With inputs from Delhi Police and Haryana STF)