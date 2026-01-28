Railways to serve non-veg food on Howrah-Kamakhya Vande Bharat sleeper train after passenger complaints The Vande Bharat sleeper train running between Howrah and Kamakhya is preparing to introduce non vegetarian meals after passengers objected to a vegetarian only menu. Eastern Railway officials confirmed the addition is expected within a week.

New Delhi:

Non-vegetarian food options will soon be added to the menu of India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train operating between Howrah and Kamakhya. An Eastern Railway official confirmed that the change is being fast-tracked after several passengers voiced concerns about the absence of non-vegetarian dishes in the newly launched service. "Non-vegetarian food options are likely to be available in the menu of Vande Bharat sleeper train within about a week," the official said. The train currently serves only vegetarian meals, which triggered feedback from commuters who expected the menu to reflect the local culinary preferences of West Bengal and Assam.

First sleeper train begins regular operations

Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17, the train began its commercial run from Kamakhya on January 22 and from Howrah the following day. Railways had earlier promised that the meals on board would highlight Assamese flavours when departing from Kamakhya and feature West Bengal's cuisine when departing from Howrah.

Culinary culture at the core of menu revision

Both states are known for their rich non-vegetarian traditions, especially fish and meat. Passengers pointed out that the vegetarian-only menu did not align with the authentic food culture of the region. Premium trains like Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express and Vande Bharat day trains already offer non-vegetarian options.

Political voices step in

Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, stated that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured him that non-vegetarian choices will indeed be added. Majumdar remarked that Vaishnaw informed him the initial menu was vegetarian but non-vegetarian fare will follow. "People of both West Bengal and Assam are mostly non-vegetarian, so such delicacies will be offered in the Vande Bharat sleeper train," while alleging that the Trinamool Congress was attempting to politicise the issue.

