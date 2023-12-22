Friday, December 22, 2023
     
GRAP's Stage-3 restrictions invoked in Delhi as air quality dips to 'severe'

Construction and demolition project sites and industrial units have been issued specific closure orders on account of violations or non-compliances of various statutory directions.

December 22, 2023
Picture for representational purposes

With the Centre invoking the Stage-3 curbs under its air pollution control plan, non-essential construction work has been banned in Delhi-NCR.

The Centre in November had ordered the revocation of restrictions under Stage-III of GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect, following improvement in air quality. The move paves way for the removal of restrictions on the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. The Delhi government's Transport Department is likely to issue an order on it.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the region, met on Tuesday in view of the significant improvement in the overall air quality of Delhi-NCR.

The air quality forecasts by the India Meteorological Department/Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology do not indicate the average air quality of Delhi to move to  the "severe" category in the coming days for which forecast is available, the CAQM said.

With PTI inputs

