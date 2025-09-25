Noida traffic advisory issued for Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show: Check routes to avoid Noida traffic advisory for UP International Trade Show: As per the Noida traffic advisory, commuters need to avoid roads around the India Expo Centre & Mart, especially near Gates 1 to 6, NASA roundabout, and Bada roundabout.

Noida:

Noida traffic advisory has been issued for the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, which is starting from Thursday till September 29. PM Modi will inaugurate the third edition of the trade show, which will see participation from global industry leaders, with Russia as the partner country. The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police issued the traffic advisory to help commuters navigate the expected congestion.

(Image Source : UP POLICE )Noida traffic advisory

The UP International Trade Show will showcase the state’s industrial progress and provides a platform for startups, exporters, and entrepreneurs to build partnerships and explore trade opportunities. PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, ministers, and business leaders will attend the event which is expected to draw huge crowds, leading to significant traffic restrictions around Greater Noida.

Noida traffic advisory: Check list of routes to avoid

As per the Noida traffic advisory, commuters need to avoid roads around the India Expo Centre & Mart, especially near Gates 1 to 6, NASA roundabout, and Bada roundabout.

Noida Police said traffic jams are expected throughout the day due to VIP movement and large crowds attending the trade show.

Noida traffic advisory: Check details

For VIP entry: VIP cardholders need to enter through Gate No. 1 and park at Stellar Gymkhana.

For general visitors: General visitors need to park at NASA/Bada roundabout, which accommodates 8,000–10,000 vehicles.

All the vehicles coming from the direction of Expo Mart Greater Noida should use Gate No. 01 or 02 near the main entrance. Vehicles via Gate No. 03 or 04 should follow designated routes to drop-off points, then proceed to parking areas.

General visitors have been advised to use metro services, plan journeys in advance, and allow extra travel time.

UP International Trade Show 2025: Check details