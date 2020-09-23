Wednesday, September 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Noida: Fire breaks out at office complex in Sector 59

Noida: Fire breaks out at office complex in Sector 59

A fire broke out at an office complex in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday. The fire was reported around 6.15 pm from the firm located in the industrial Sector 59, said fire officials.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 23, 2020 19:37 IST
Fire breaks out at office complex in Noida' Sector 59
Image Source : ANI

Fire breaks out at office complex in Noida' Sector 59

A fire broke out at an office complex in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday. The fire was reported around 6.15 pm from the firm located in the industrial Sector 59, said fire officials, adding that fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flame.

“Fire tenders have been pressed into service and local police are also at the site where relief operations are underway,” a police official said at 7 pm.

There was no immediate report of any person getting harmed in the blaze, the police said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X