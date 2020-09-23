Noida: Fire breaks out at office complex in Sector 59

Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out at office complex in Noida' Sector 59

A fire broke out at an office complex in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday. The fire was reported around 6.15 pm from the firm located in the industrial Sector 59, said fire officials, adding that fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flame.

“Fire tenders have been pressed into service and local police are also at the site where relief operations are underway,” a police official said at 7 pm.

Fire breaks out at an office complex in Noida Sector 59; fire fighting operation underway. Reason of fire is yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/FgGIEtiUEf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 23, 2020

There was no immediate report of any person getting harmed in the blaze, the police said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage