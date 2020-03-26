Image Source : TWITTER Noida police plays good samaritan, helps girl stuck in lockdown reach her Gurugram home

As the government has imposed nationwide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, the impact of this decision has somehow stopped the day-to-day shenanigans of the people. However, the Noida Police recently showed how they are willing to do anything in order to make this 'shut down' easier for the public.

Noida Police on Thursday 'rescued' a girl living in Noida and dropped her safely at her parent's residence. The girl contacted the police after all the other girls living in her PG left and she was alone and wanted to go to her family.

The police quickly responded and dropped her at her family's place. Thir warm act by the Noida Police was applauded by netizens on social media.

COVID-19 positive cases are nearing 4,65,000 globally, as the death toll breached the 20,000-mark on Wednesday. Meanwhile, India has registered more than 600 positive cases of coronavirus by far. The country is on a 21-day lockdown to contain the further spread of COVID-19.

