3 new coronavirus cases reported in Noida, total 95 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Three fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Noida on Saturday. With this, the total tally of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar goes to 95. The new cases includes two patients (a 39 years-old male 35-year-old female) from Acchar village in Greater Noida and a seventy year old female patient from noida sector 15 A Noida. She is a resident of noida and was visiting her son in Noida.

On Friday, thirty-three of the 92 coronavirus patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar were cured and discharged from hospital, a number which has brought some cheer to the district which is among the worst affected in Uttar Pradesh.

No fresh coronavirus case was reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Friday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar near Delhi had emerged as a major hotspot for the virus in March and the district also saw the shunting of some top officials, including the district magistrate and the chief medical officer, over the handling of the situation.

It initially had the maximum cases in the state but now stands third in the list after Agra and Lucknow.

In a statement on Friday, the health department said 1,222 people are currently under surveillance across Noida and Greater Noida for coronavirus and 595 in institutional quarantine.

On cluster containment activity, the department said 4,036 teams were deployed for gathering information and raising awareness in a concerted door-to-door campaign.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has identified 28 hotspots across Noida and Greater Noida where residential societies and sectors have been completely sealed, even as the general lockdown curbs are applied elsewhere in the district.

