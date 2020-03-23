Noida: Nearly 2,000 challans amid lockdown, top cop warns action against Section 144 violators

Image Source : PTI File

Nearly 2,000 challans and penalties were issued on Monday against those violating Section 144 on the first day of the lockdown due to coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, police said and appealed to the residents to strictly adhere to the orders and stay indoors. Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh has so far reported eight COVID-19 positive cases, nearly one-third of the entire state, and is among the 16 districts put under a three-day lockdown to prevent novel coronavirus from spreading, according to officials.

"As many as 96 FIRs have been registered for violation of Section 144, while 1,995 challan and penalties have been made so far. He said 86 barriers and checkposts have been created for 24x7 monitoring across the district," Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh said.

According to the district health department, 324 samples have been sent for test so far of which eight have resulted positive, 228 negative, and result for 90 was awaited by Monday evening.

As many as 155 people have been kept isolated at quarantine facilities in hospitals and at the Gautam Buddh University, the department stated, adding that 1,731 individuals were under surveillance.

The police chief also asked citizens to remain vigilant, not violate the law and assured strict action against hoarders, black marketers and people involved in profiteering. He suggested people to avoid gatherings and going to parks for walks as Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more persons, has been promulgated in the district.

Singh said the situation is being constantly monitored through 24x7 control room in the district, and sought people's support for administration in containing the spread of the virus.

"Strict surveillance is being done on coronavirus suspects," he added.

The police commissioner also assured that there will be adequate availability of milk, fruits, vegetables, medicines and other essential items in the district.

"The police is constantly monitoring the prices of daily essential commodities, including medicines and strict action will be taken against those involved in hoarding, black marketing and profiteering," he said.

"He said that the lockdown is being strictly followed and only those who are part of the essential services including the police, health workers, and media representatives are allowed to go to their office or workplace," Singh said.

He added that nurses and para-medical staff serving senior citizens at their respective homes will also be allowed to go to the houses of those elderly people.