Image Source : FILE Noida metro suspended till March 31 amid coronavirus outbreak

The services of the Noida-Greater Noida metro have been suspended till March 31 with immediate effect due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Sunday. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which operates the Aqua Line, has also announced suspension of its city bus services for the same duration.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts being made by the Central government and the Uttar Pradesh government to fight with the same, NMRC will not run its train services up to March 31. NMRC's City Bus Service will also not be available till March 31," NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.

The Aqua Line, which connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar district adjoining the national capital, has an average daily ridership of around 25,000 passengers, according to NMRC officials.

