Delhi Metro train services shut down till March 31 due to coronavirus

Delhi Metro train services suspended till March 31 amid coronavirus outbreak

Delhi Metro train services have been suspended till March 31 due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. The decision has come after a decision was taken to shut down metro train services across the country by the government in order to contain coronavirus spread. Earlier, Indian Railways also suspended all passenger train services including -- premium trains, mail/express and passenger trains -- till March 31 in order to contain the spread of coronavirus as confirmed cases in the country continue to rise. India so far has 341 positive coronavirus cases while 6 fatalities have been reported across the country.

