Revanth Reddy's 'Hitler inspiration' remark triggers row, BJP hits back with 'tanashahi mindset' charge

Hyderabad:

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has found himself at the centre of a political controversy after remarks linking the state's anti-encroachment agency HYDRAA to Adolf Hitler drew strong reactions from opposition parties. The comments were made during a conclave in Bengaluru, where Reddy spoke about the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), a body set up to tackle illegal encroachments and protect public assets.

During the discussion, Reddy claimed that the name HYDRAA was inspired by what he described as Hitler's fondness for the word "Hydra." He also suggested that Hitler's core team was associated with the term and that this had influenced the naming of the agency.

Historians and political observers pointed out that there is no widely accepted historical evidence linking Hitler's inner circle to the term "Hydra."

BJP launches stinging attack

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reacted strongly to the Chief Minister's remarks, accusing him of glorifying an authoritarian figure and displaying what it called an undemocratic mindset. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticised both Revanth Reddy and the Congress party, saying the comments reflected a troubling political attitude.

He questioned whether the Congress leadership would take action against the Telangana Chief Minister over the statement. In a social media post, Poonawalla alleged that the remarks reflected a "Hitler and Emergency mindset" and linked them to what he described as Congress' history of authoritarian politics.

"SHOCKER FROM REVANTH REDDY. Congress’ dangerous Hitler, Emergency mindset out in the open- yet again. Revanth Reddy, now openly boasting that Hitler inspired him to create HYDRAA. This is congress’ tanashahi mindset. From Indira’s emergency to Revanth’s crackdown on journalists and students," the BJP national spokesperson posted.

Another controversial statement from Reddy

The controversy intensified further after attention shifted to Reddy's comments on regional representation and taxation. During the same event, the Chief Minister reportedly raised concerns about the concentration of political power and resources, arguing that southern states contribute significantly to the country's economy and deserve greater recognition.

His remarks were interpreted by BJP leaders as an attempt to create a divide between North and South India. Poonawalla accused the Congress leader of making divisive statements and rejected the claim that national institutions are dominated by any one region.

"After HITLER PREM NOW REVANTH REDDY exhibits JINNAH TENDENCIES. WANTS INDIA DIVIDED!. Says The President is from North India. The Prime Minister is from North India. We do not want to live as second-class citizens, paying taxes while being expected to salute Delhi. Is this man Serious? PM is from Gujarat. Our first tribal President is from Odisha. But after DK Suresh he is advocating for Bharat Todo and Tukde. Will Sanvidhan Saviour Rahul Gandhi sack him?," Poonawalla posted.

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