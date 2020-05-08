First coronavirus death reported in Noida; 60-year-old man dies at GIMS hospital

Image Source : INDIA TV First coronavirus death reported in Noida's GIMS hospital

The first coronavirus death has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar district (Noida) where a 60-year-old man succumbed to COVID-19. The man who was getting treatment in Greater Noida's GIMS hospital was a resident of Noida Sector 22.

The time of death is being reported as 3:00 am on May 8.

Earlier, 10 more coronavirus cases were reported in the district taking the overall case tally over 200. Among the 203 coronavirus cases in Noida, 109 have recovered after contracting the virus while 93 cases remain active in the district.

Noida has sealed its borders with Delhi with only personnel in essential services allowed to cross over.

