Dog attack menace: What are guidelines for pet owners and victim’s legal rights - Explained

Dog Menace: In a tragic incident, a seven-month-old child died after being mauled by a stray dog inside Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100, Noida on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Noida-1, Rajneesh Verma said no complaint has been filed over the matter as it concerned a stray dog but the police have alerted agencies concerned to catch stray canines.

The number of dog-bite cases has increased in the last couple of months in Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country. Housing societies in Noida and other regions were asked to organise meetings of dog owners so that appropriate steps can be taken to avoid dog menace.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in September said it has registered about 1,100 pet dogs since April 1, an exercise that began to check rising incidents of dog-bite.

The latest heart-wrenching incident once again manifested the gravity of the situation.

In such circumstances, a dog owner must know the guidelines:

It is mandatory to vaccinate your pet with the Rabies vaccine

Put up a ‘beware of Dog’ sign board at your premises

Get your pet an anti-dog bite mask when you take it outside

Get registered your pet with your local Municipal Corporation and timely renew it

Under section 399 of Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, it is mandatory to register all pet dogs

In some case, one requires NOC from the neighbors

When you take the dog outside, it must be fastened by a belt and there should be a stick in your hand

The section also gives power to the MCD to detain a pet dog found in a public place, if it is not registered

Animal Welfare Board of India’s Guidelines:

No restriction on keeping pet in the housing society

Not only flat owner but a renter can also keep pet

There is no law or norms against dog barking as it is a natural phenomenal

There should not be any extra charge for don on the lift

Society can fix a time for dog to go to the part or premises in the wake of security

You may fall in legal trouble if dog bites someone

If a dog bites one. The owner of the dog may face 6-month jail or minimum Rs 1,000 fine under IPC section 289. But, if the victim dies, a fine will not be considered. If a stray dog bites, the victim can file a case against the municipal corporation

What If a dog bites you

If a dog bites you. You must visit the nearby hospital and get the anti-Rabies vaccine within 72 hours. Negligence on the vaccination part may cause fatal.

