Covid curfew to continue in Noida, Ghaziabad

Even as the Uttar Pradesh government has started easing Covid-induced lockdown from today, the Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts will continue to be under strict restrictions. The district administrations have extended curfew to check the movement of people. There will be no relaxations given to people as the districts have more than 600 active cases each.

Both Gautam Buddh Nagar and Noida have more than 1,000 active cases. In the last 24 hours, Noida and Ghaziabad reported 98 fresh cases each. While 449 people have lost their lives in Noida, 436 have succumbed to infection in Ghaziabad.

As per the government order, curfew will continue to be in place in districts with more than 600 active cases.

Gautam Budh Nagar's Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order), Shraddha Pandey, issued an order on Monday, imposing restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC in the district till June 30.

The other districts where curfew will continue are Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Moradabad, among others. The curfew had been imposed since April 30 to check the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, a special anti-Covid vaccination campaign will begin from Tuesday in Noida and Greater Noida for inoculating parents or guardians of children aged 12 or below. The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had recently resolved to become the first fully vaccinated district in the country. Over 6.20 lakh vaccine doses, including more than one lakh second doses, have been administered to people in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which is next only to state capital Lucknow in absolute numbers.

