Noida society in lockdown after confirmed COVID-19 case

Noida's Supertech Cape Town society has gone into temporary lockdown after another positive case of coronavirus was reported from the society. As per reports, the District Magistrate has asked for a sealing of the society till March 23. The person stays in Supertech Capetown in Sector 74 and the district administration has announced a lockdown of the residential society, which has thousands of residents, from 10 am Saturday till 7 am on Monday for sanitisation, the officials said. "During this period nobody would be allowed to get in or go out of the society except only in very essential cases. Everybody is requested to stay indoors," District Magistrate B N Singh stated in an order.

Earlier three residents from Sectors 100, 78 and 41 and one from Delhi been tested positive in Noida, according to officials. Uttar Pradesh has recorded 24 coronavirus positive cases, including one foreigner, while 258 such cases have been reported across India till Saturday morning, according to the Union Health Ministry. DM's order to seal Noida society after COVID-19 positive case Fight Against Coronavirus Where to go if infected: Covid-19 testing centres

Regional lockdowns have been put in place in several areas of the country as confirmed coronavirus cases have topped 250. Section 144 has been imposed in several areas as India battles coronavirus, which has led to over 11,000 deaths worldwide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday as a measure to counter coronavirus.