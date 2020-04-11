Muzaffarnagar woman tests COVID-19 positive in Noida; tally reaches 64

Image Source : PTI Muzaffarnagar woman tests COVID-19 positive in Noida

Noida has reported two new positive cases of coronavirus. One of the patients is a woman from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, who was admitted to Jaypee hospital on April 7 for the operation of pancreas tumor while the other is a 21-year-old girl from Sector-50 whose sample were taken by the health department four days ago after she showed symptoms of cold and cough. With the new COVID-19 positive cases, the total number of cases in Noida have reached 64.

Meanwhile, as many as 85 samples of coronavirus suspects came out to be negative in Noida, while samples of 21 other suspects have been sent for examination. According to the doctors, the second patient is from Muzaffarnagar so her record won't be included in the list of Noida.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. AP Chaturvedi said, "A 50-year-old woman from Muzaffarnagar was admitted to Jaypee hospital for the operation of pancreas tumor on April 7. She tested positive after the doctors got her tested before the operation."

The woman has been operated and the hospital has been sanitized. She has been kept in isolation at the top floor which has also been sanitized. Since the woman is from Muzaffarnagar, therefore, her record will not be included in the district's record, the CMO said.

Samples of 21 new suspects from Noida were sent for testing on Friday while a total of 1,142 samples have been sent for testing so far. Sixty-four confirmed COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment.

