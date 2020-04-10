Noida Police registers case against 13 people for sheltering Tablighi Jamaat members

Image Source : AP File Image

The Noida Police on Friday booked 13 people for sheltering at least 10 members of the Tablighi Jamaat. All of them are residents of Begumpur village. According to the police, the accused didn't just provide them shelter but also helped them move around in different places.

Earlier on Thursday, a total of 149 people were arrested from Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly defying the COVID-19 lockdown, taking to 2,316 the number of violators sent behind the bars since the curbs came into force. During this period, 650 FIRs were lodged, challans issued in 6,079 cases and 543 vehicles impounded in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The FIRs were registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) over violations of the lockdown under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more persons, they said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police had on Sunday announced extending the restrictions imposed in the district under CrPC section 144, in view of the nationwide lockdown which will continue till April 14.

Over three dozen localities have been completely sealed off across Noida and Greater Noida due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with the police now stepping up further the vigilance on lockdown restrictions and ensuring action against violators, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

