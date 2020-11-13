Anti-smog guns installed in Noida Sector-6 to curb air pollution; more to come soon

Image Source : PTI Anti-smog guns installed in Noida Sector-6

Authorities have installed anti-smog guns in Sector 6 of Noida as a measure to stop air pollution. The Sector-6 intersection is the busiest road, often with a large amount of traffic. In addition, anti-smog guns have been installed at about 30 under-construction sites. Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari gave this information. The anti-smog gun mounted on Noida Sector-6 is operated from 9:30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the evening.

Actually, pollution levels in Noida city have been in the dangerous category since last week. An anti-smog gun has been installed at a Sector-6 to prevent dust blowing from traffic. To overcome the situation, a survey is also being conducted in the city that anti-smog guns can be installed in other places like Sector-6.

According to the information, soon anti-smog guns will be installed in about 10 busiest places in the city.

OSD Avinash Tripathi at Noida Authority told IANS, "As of November 10, there were 27 anti-smog guns installed in Noida. According to the NGT, there are 20,000 meters under construction sites, the anti-smog guns should be installed there. There are a total of 27 such places that include five government sites."

He said, "Sector-6 is the busiest road, there is frequent traffic, and more such places are being identified. However, it will be difficult to tell the total number of anti-smog guns. Anti-smog guns were installed at Sector-6 to prevent dust. "

Tripathi said, "It is necessary to put on the sites under construction, we are also fining the places where anti smog guns are not installed. The grape norm also includes anti-smog guns."

