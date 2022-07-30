Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Noida: E-rickshaw driver killed after collision with Mercedes driven by IT professional

Highlights A Mercedes collided head-on with an e-rickshaw in Noida on Friday, killing the e-rickshaw driver.

The incident took place near the Nithari area of Noida at around 9 am yesterday.

The e-rickshaw driver was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

Noida accident news: A Mercedes collided head-on with an e-rickshaw in Noida on Friday, killing the e-rickshaw driver. The car was driven by an IT professional, police officials said. The incident took place near the Nithari area of Noida at around 9 am.

The 38-year-old IT professional, who was on his way to work at the time of the crash, has been arrested. "The incident took place in the Sector 20 police station area. A police team reached the spot and the e-rickshaw driver, who had suffered injuries in the collision, was rushed to a hospital but did not survive," a police spokesperson said.

The 29-year-old e-rickshaw driver's family filed a complaint against the IT professional. The FIR has been lodged under the Indian Penal Code Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence), and 427 (mischief).

"The driver of the Mercedes Benz C Class has been identified as Anand Ranjan. He is a resident of Sector 25 and arrested after an FIR was lodged against him on a complaint by the deceased's family," the spokesperson said.

Police said they are further investigating and checking CCTV footage to ascertain if either of the vehicles were at fault.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News