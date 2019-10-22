India proud of his accomplishments: PM Modi after meeting Abhijit Banerjee

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held a "healthy and extensive" interaction on various subjects at the 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence of the Prime Minister. A picture of their interaction was posted by the prime minister on his official Twitter handle.

Describing the picture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Excellent meeting with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee. His passion towards human empowerment is clearly visible. We had a healthy and extensive interaction on various subjects. India is proud of his accomplishments. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours."

Indian-origin economist Abhijit Banerjee was awarded the Nobel prize for his efforts to alleviate global poverty along with wife, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer. He also addressed the Massachusetts Institute of Technology after winning the prestigious award along with wife.

He is the author of a large number of articles and four books, including "Poor Economics", which won the Goldman Sachs Business Book of the Year award in 2011.

Banerjee is one of the leading development economists. He is presently working as a professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

In 2011, Banerjee was named one of Foreign Policy magazine's top 100 global thinkers. His areas of research are development economics and economic theory.

