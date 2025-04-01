OPINION | No vacancy at the top: Modi will continue to lead Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had claimed that PM Modi will retire at the age of 75, as per the BJP's tradition. However, RSS has put a full stop to all speculations about the possibility of the retirement of PM Modi.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday put a stop to all speculations in social media about the possibility of the "retirement" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, while reacting to Modi's visit to RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Sunday, had said that Modi was "retiring" as PM in September this year and the RSS wants a change in leadership. Raut went to the extent of saying that Modi's successor would be a Marathi from Maharashtra. Responding to this, senior RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi said, "No such discussion took place, nor was there any thinking over this issue, the entire topic is baseless." Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also scotched all such speculations, saying, "The nation wants Modi to become the Prime Minister again in 2029 and there is no question of choosing a successor now”. It is a fact that there is no dearth of people who want to remove Modi from the post of Prime Minister. Those who could not defeat him in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections, sometimes placed bets on China or the US. They also placed bets on farmers or Muslims expecting that he would be removed from power. Some worthies even expressed hope that Modi would retire voluntarily and go to the Himalayas to “meditate." Nobody can stop daydreamers. During elections, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal had said that Modi was seeking votes in order to make Amit Shah the PM. The voters kicked out AAP from power. For the last few weeks, there have been speculations in social media about a "rift" between RSS leadership and the Prime Minister. There were speculations that the RSS leadership was unhappy with Modi. There is a proverb in Hindi, “Sau Sunar Ki, Ek Luhar Ki” (literally meaning, a single blow of a blacksmith is equal to a hundred blows of a goldsmith). By visiting the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Sunday, Modi, in a single stroke, put at rest all such speculations. Today a fresh speculation was floated. If some people have this wishful thinking about removing Modi, nobody can stop them. The reality is: Narendra Modi will complete his tenure easily, and if he gets the electoral mandate again, he will again become the PM in 2029. There is neither any alternative nor any successor or Number Two. I would rather say, there is nobody from number 1 to 10 who can replace Modi. All speculations about Modi “retiring” and choosing a successor are baseless. It is Modi who will decide till what time he would continue to lead the BJP. Judging by the toil that he is putting in, there seems to be no chance for anybody else in the next five to ten years. To put it bluntly, there is no vacancy at the top. Modi has always proved speculators and guessers wrong, time and again. This time too, they would be proved wrong again.

RSS: Controversy over Aurangzeb’s tomb is unnecessary

Senior RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi said on Monday that the recent controversy relating to the demand for removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s grave was “unnecessary”. Joshi said, “Aurangzeb died here. His tomb has been there for several centuries and shall continue to remain so. It won’t make any difference. There is no need to waste time on this. There is no point in making it a political issue”. Bhaiyyaji Joshi’s remarks came a day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray said, Aurangzeb’s grave should remain where it is, but all structures erected around the grave must be removed. Raj Thackeray even suggested placing a notice board near the grave on which it must be written, “Here lies a man who tried to destroy Marathas”. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, Aurangzeb’s tomb is an ASI protected site, and the grave shall remain there. “But nobody will be allowed to glorify Aurangzeb”, he added. The most interesting remark came from Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi. It was Azmi’s remark, several weeks ago, praising Aurangzeb as a “justice loving emperor” that fuelled the controversy. On Monday, Abu Azmi said, he did not commit any sin. The fact is: by glorifying Aurangzeb, Azmi has hurt himself. He was suspended for the session in the Assembly and is facing several cases in court. He forgot that the people of Maharashtra will never tolerate anyone who praises the Mughal ruler who fought against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The sentiments of Maharashtrians for Shivaji should not be challenged.

Will Nepal become a Hindu state with a King?

Nepal is on the boil after pro-monarchist agitators turned violent following clashes with security forces in Kathmandu. Surprisingly, a former Maoist, Durga Prasai is leading the agitation. The former King of Nepal Gyanendra Shah has supported the agitation. Several leaders and journalists have also joined the movement. The chief of Nepal Bachau Mahasangram and Rashtriya Prajatantra Party leader Ms. Rama Singh alleged that Maoists, by giving false promises, ended monarchy and have brought the nation to economic disaster in the last 17 years. At least 100 protesters have been detained by police. Agitators alleged that they were staging a protest when police, from the roof of a high-rise building, fired tear gas shells. Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s government has decided to act tough and has blamed the former King for inciting protests. Oli alleged that ex-King Gyanendra Shah was inciting people to indulge in violence. The ground reality is quite different. There have been 14 governments in Nepal during the last 17 years. K P Sharma Oli became Prime Minister four times, while former Maoist leader Pushpa Dahal Kamal Prachandra and Sher Bahadur Deuba, each became PM twice. For 17 years, no single party got majority, and after every elections, governments were formed through coalitions. Those who came to power used power to misappropriate money from the exchequer. The people of Nepal are now dejected. They are demanding a return to the old system of monarchical democracy. 81 per cent of the population in Nepal is Hindu. Nepal was a Hindu state 17 years ago. The pro-monarchy protesters are also demanding that Nepal be again declared a Hindu state.

