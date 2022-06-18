No under-reporting of crimes against SCs/STs, police should play more proactive role in investigation: MHA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) No under-reporting of crimes against SCs/STs, police should play more proactive role, says MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to all states and Union Territories (UTs) that it is deeply concerned about crimes against weaker sections of society. Citing suggestions taken in the twenty-sixth national review meeting conducted last month, MHA's Women Safety Division issued a written advisory to the Chief Secretaries of all states and administrators of all UTs on Friday for the effective implementation of the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955 and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The twenty-sixth National review meeting of the Committee constituted for effective coordination to devise ways and means to curb offences of untouchability and atrocities against the members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and effective implementation of the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955 and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 was held at New Delhi on May 9 to review the implementation and status of the Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) Act, 1855 and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) {POA} Act, 1989.

The advisory asked that the authorities concerned in the state governments must ensure proper follow-up of reports of cases of atrocities against SCs and STs received from various sources, including the National Commission for SCs and STs. Atrocity-prone areas may be identified for taking preventive measures to save life and property of the members of the SC/ST communities. Adequate number of police personnel, fully equipped with policing infrastructure, should be posted in the Police Stations in such vulnerable areas, says the advisory, adding "delay

In the advisory, the MHA mentions that Union Government attaches the highest importance to matters relating to the prevention of crime, and therefore, it has been advising the state governments and UT administrations from time to time to give more focused attention to the administration of the criminal justice system with emphasis on prevention and control of crime including crimes against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The advisory further directs that the police officials should be directed to apply the "appropriate sections of the law as per the statements of the victims under the above-mentioned Acts and no dilution should be allowed which may help the perpetrators of crimes against SCs/STs; Response mechanism should be set up to promptly deal with incidents of crime against vulnerable, oppressed and deprived sections of society".

The trial of cases of crimes against SCs/STs may be reviewed on a regular basis in the monitoring committee and monthly meetings chaired by the district and sessions judge attended by the district magistrate, superintendent of police and public prosecutor of the district. The advisory in the end requested to issue suitable directions to all concerned under intimation to the ministry.

