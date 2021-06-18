No shortage of vaccines in Puducherry, ready to face third wave: Lt Governor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said Puducherry did not have a shortage or lack of vaccines to cover all the eligible people in the fight against COVID-19.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said Puducherry did not have a shortage or lack of vaccines to cover all the eligible people in the fight against COVID-19. Talking to reporters at Raj Nivas here after handing over medical equipment to the Health Department, she said when there were reports of people facing difficulty in getting the jabs for want of adequate stock of the vaccine in several parts, Puducherry had full stock to meet the requirements.

The Prime Minister had also promised that more stocks would be distributed to states and union territories including

Puducherry from June 21, she said. "Hence, there is no shortage of medicines here," she said and asked the people to come forward and get vaccinated against coronavirus.

A special vaccination festival was in progress in 100 centres since June 16. "I would only appeal to the people to get innoculated as vaccination alone is the most powerful weapon to combat the coronavirus," she said.

Stating that the Puducherry Health department was "battle ready" in case a third wave of COVID occurred, she said, "We are particularly keen to ensure that necessary facilities including beds and drugs are ready for the children in case they contracted the virus."

"Special beds for children were also being readied in hospitals as the requirements (of children) would be different

from the elderly people," she added.

Tamilisai Soundararajan said the Pradhan Mantri Health insurance scheme for those coming under the below poverty line category was also being implemented in Puducherry. There was an estimated1.91 lakh people identified to be eligible for the health insurance scheme. Already 70,000 people have enrolled themselves for the

scheme, she added.

The Lt Governor earlier declared open a Covid Care Centre on the premises of the Pondicherry University in neighbouring Kalapet. She also handed over relief materials to economically backward families.

