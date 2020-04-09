No private vehicle allowed on Lucknow's streets between 9:30 AM and 6 PM

Image Source : PTI A file photo of Uttar Pradesh assembly building in Lucknow (representational image)

No private vehicle will be allowed on the streets of Lucknow between 9:30 AM and 6:00 PM on Friday, local authorities said on Thursday. The district magistrate of the Uttar Pradesh's capital city, Abhishek Prakash, and the police commissioner, Sujeet Pandey, said in an order released late evening that professionals working in one of the sectors related to essential services, including general store owners, must get to their workplace at 9:30 in the morning and only return home at 6 in the evening.

The authorities further informed the public in their order that all 12 'hotspots' in the city will remain completely sealed, regardless of the new order. The hotspots in Lucknow, along with those in 14 other districts in Uttar Pradesh, were sealed off from Thursday midnight, through April 15.

Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 410 coronavirus infections, including four fatalities.

