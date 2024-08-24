Saturday, August 24, 2024
     
No Maharashtra Bandh today after Bombay HC's restraining order, Opposition holds 'silent' protest | WATCH

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray expressed disagreement with a Bombay High Court order restraining political parties from calling a bandh, but asserted the opposition bloc MVA has withdrawn its proposed shutdown in Maharashtra on Saturday over a sexual abuse case in a school.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Mumbai Updated on: August 24, 2024 11:00 IST
Sharad Pawar sits in protest
Image Source : ANI Sharad Pawar sits in protest

Normal movements prevailed in the state on Saturday after  Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) called off the 'Maharashtra Bandh' following the Bombay High Court restraining order for political parties to not hit the roads. The HC restrained political parties or individuals from proceeding with a Maharashtra bandh over the sexual assault incident, on August 24 or any future date, saying such a protest will paralyse normal life. A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar said if political parties and individuals were not restrained from proceeding with the call for bandh on Saturday, huge losses, not only in terms of economy and business but also essential services and basic amenities, including health services will occur, which needs to be prevented.

However, leaders including Sharad Pawar and workers from opposition parties sat on protest against the Mahayuti government with black bands tied around their mouth across the state.

The MVA alliance of - Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP)- had called for a shutdown across the state on August 24 to protest against the alleged sexual assault of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur in Thane district. 

Uddhav Thackeray demanded the withdrawal of cases against those who had protested in Badlapur against the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls, warning that the opposition would have to hit the streets if it is not done. Addressing a news conference, Thackeray said the August 24 ‘Maharashtra Bandh’ called by the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is not political but against “perversion” and urged people cutting across caste and religion to participate in it. He claimed the bandh would be observed on behalf of the people of the state.

