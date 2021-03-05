Image Source : PTI (FILE) No entry in Kashi Vishwanath's sanctum sanctorum on Shivratri (File)

Shiva devotees will not be allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the Kashi Vishwanath temple this year on Shivaratri which will be held on March 11.

"In view of the possibility of huge crowds gathering at the entry of the temple, devotees will not be allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum for 'sparsh' darshan. However, they will get the opportunity to offer prayers from the four doors of 'Garbhagriha'. This is because of the safety protocols in the pandemic," said Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agarwal.

Due to the ongoing construction inside the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor, crowd control during 'Shiv Barat' will be a challenging task for the district administration. The commissioner said that the devotees will be given entry from three different points and those waiting in the queue will be able to watch the live telecast of the rituals performed inside the 'Garbhagriha' on LED screens.

The three-day Maha Shivratri Mahotsav will have performances, including that of Bollywood singer Kailash Kher.

"On the inaugural day, local artistes will perform, while a 'Kavi Sammelan' will take place on March 12. On the last day of the Mahotsav, Kailash Kher's performance will be the main attraction," said Agrawal.

The three-day Maha Shivratri Mahotsav will commence along the Ganga at Rajghat on the eve of Maha Shivratri from March 10.

Latest India News