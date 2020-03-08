No cruise ship will be allowed to dock at Indian ports till March 31 because of coronavirus scare

The government of India has decided not to let any cruise ship from any foreign destination dock at any Indian port. The measure has been taken keeping in mind the growing threat of coronavirus.

MSC Lirica, which was supposed to dock at Mangaluru port tomorrow, will therefore not be allowed to dock.

India's confirmed cases of coronavirus have notched up to 39 with states such as Kerala, Telangana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and UT of Ladakh, seeing people infected.

Also Read | India TV Exclusive | 'Coronavirus will most likely die out in summers', says Director BPS Govt Medical College