Image Source : PTI (FILE) Nitish Kumar will claim for Prime Minister's chair, says JDU MLA Gopal Mandal

Janata Dal (United) MLA Gopal Mandal has said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'real chair' is in Delhi and called him is a 'PM material'. Mandal, who is known for his controversial statements, said that Nitish will claim for the Prime Minister's chair.

"We believe that the RJD and Congress in Bihar will split in near future. In this case, the rebel leaders will join the JD-U and not the BJP. It gives more strength to our party and we will challenge the BJP. Our leader Nitish Kumar will then claim the post of Prime Minister," Mandal said.

Gopal Mandal represents Bhagalpur's Gopalpur seat in the Legislative Assembly.

The remarks of Mandal came as Nitish Kumar began a three day visit to national capital, which was described as "private" but stirred up speculation of the Union Cabinet's expansion with the JD-U joining the Modi government.

Mandal also attacked Chirag Paswan amid the current LJP crisis, and demanded authorities initiate an inquiry into his wealth.

"We are completely sure about irregularities being found in his wealth once the financial inquiries start against him," he claimed.

With IANS Inputs

