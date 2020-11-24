This Nitish Kumar supporter cuts his finger everytime he takes oath as CM

Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar's Jehanabad supporter cuts his finger everytime he takes oath as CM

A young man in Bihar's Jehanabad has chopped off one of his five fingers of his left hand to mark the victory of Nitish Kumar in the just-concluded Assembly elections.

This is not the first time that Anil Sharma has chopped off a finger to express his happiness over Nitish's victory. Each time Nitish becomes CM, he chops off a finger. Prior to the latest incident, Anil has 'sacrificed' three fingers for his favourite leader. He had earlier sacrificed one finger each in 2005, 2010, and 2015.

Anil said that he was so happy with Nitish's return to power in 2005 that he discovered this "unique" way to mark the JDU leader's victory. A resident of Vaina village under the Ghosi police station limit, Anil said that he gets pleasure by doing so.

This time again, he chopped off a finger of his left and offered it to 'Goraiya Baba'. Anil said that he had vowed to 'Goraiya Baba' that if Nitish Kumar becomes the CM again, he will sacrifice his finger.

Powered by the BJP, Nitish Kumar retained the CM's chair for a record fourth term. Although his Janata Dal (United) appeared the weak link in the NDA this time, the BJP performed well and it improved its tally to help go past the halfway mark of 122 in the 243-member Legislative Assembly.

Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister on November 16.

