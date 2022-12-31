Nitish Kumar makes veiled attack on RSS, PM Modi; says talks are all around about 'new father of modern India'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Nitish vs BJP: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Saturday, made a veiled attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at an event in Patna, Kumar questioned the RSS' role in the freedom movement of India. Without taking the name of PM Modi, he said nowadays talks are all around about the "new father of modern India."

"I want to ask what has he done? Has he done anything to take the country forward? He is also misusing the new technology system of the modern days," Kumar claimed in an apparent attack on PM Modi.

The Bihar CM further said that the RSS had nothing to do with the freedom movement of India. "My father was involved in the freedom struggle of India. He used to share everything with me. Can the contribution of Mahatama Gandhi be forgotten? But today some people are hell-bent on calling themselves true patriots, Kumar added.

Nitish Kumar bats for the Oppositions' unity

Meanwhile, Kumar also stated that there is a need for the Opposition party to unite. "We have no problem with it...When all (Opposition) parties sit together and talk, then we will decide on everything." the Bihar CM said on being asked if JD(U) will extend support to Rahul Gandhi's candidature as PM in 2024.

Earlier on Friday, senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath claimed that Rahul Gandhi will be the Opposition's Prime Minister candidate for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Tejashwi Yadav slams BJP

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for indulging in "negative and cheap politics" over the proposed purchase of a jet and helicopter by the state government. He also stated that it was declared a good initiative when the Gujarat government purchased jets and helicopters.

"When the Narendra Modi government bought a private jet at the cost of Rs 8,500 crore, then it was a good initiative but if the Bihar government is going to purchase a jet, they are putting question marks on it," he added.

