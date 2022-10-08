'Prashant Kishor had advised to merge JD(U) with Congress': Nitish Kumar's latest attack on poll strategist

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar vs Prashant Kishor: The tiff between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and poll strategist Prashant Kishor refuses to die down. Nitish Kumar renewed his attack on Kishor and reiterated that the poll strategist is working for BJP and in an attempt to finish the Janata Dal (United), he had advised him to merge it with the Congress.

Just a few days back, the political strategist-turned-activist had launched a blistering attack on Nitish Kumar and claimed that he spurned a recent request by the latter to "lead" the Janata Dal (United).

Nitish also claimed that it was Kishor who had sought to meet him at his residence. However, Kishor on the other hand had said that Nitish Kumar had called him to his residence and asked him to lead the party. "You all must have learnt through media reports that Nitish Kumar had called me to his residence about 10-15 days back. He asked me to lead his party. I said it is not possible. I cannot go back on the commitment I have made in return for any post,” said Kishor, who has launched a public awareness campaign called ‘Jan Suraaj’.

Nitish defends ally Lalu

Nitish Kumar also defended ally Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family after the CBI filed a chargesheet in the alleged job scam. He said, "On "What happened 5 years ago? We had parted ways (with RJD). Nothing happened (in the case). I've seen everything, there's nothing there. Now that we are not with the BJP, they have started it again. They do whatever they feel like, what can we do?"

The central agency on Friday filed a chargesheet against 16 people, including Lalu Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi - both former chief ministers, whose son is currently Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

