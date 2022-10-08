Saturday, October 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 'Prashant Kishor had advised to merge JD(U) with Congress': Nitish Kumar's latest attack on poll strategist

'Prashant Kishor had advised to merge JD(U) with Congress': Nitish Kumar's latest attack on poll strategist

Nitish Kumar also defended ally Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family after the CBI filed a chargesheet in the alleged job scam.

Nitish Chandra Reported By: Nitish Chandra @NitishIndiatv Patna Updated on: October 08, 2022 12:54 IST
Nitish Kumar
Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar vs Prashant Kishor: The tiff between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and poll strategist Prashant Kishor refuses to die down. Nitish Kumar renewed his attack on Kishor and reiterated that the poll strategist is working for BJP and in an attempt to finish the Janata Dal (United), he had advised him to merge it with the Congress.      

Just a few days back,  the political strategist-turned-activist had launched a blistering attack on Nitish Kumar and claimed that he spurned a recent request by the latter to "lead" the Janata Dal (United).

Nitish also claimed that it was Kishor who had sought to meet him at his residence. However, Kishor on the other hand had said that Nitish Kumar had called him to his residence and asked him to lead the party. "You all must have learnt through media reports that Nitish Kumar had called me to his residence about 10-15 days back. He asked me to lead his party. I said it is not possible. I cannot go back on the commitment I have made in return for any post,” said Kishor, who has launched a public awareness campaign called ‘Jan Suraaj’.

 

Nitish defends ally Lalu 

Nitish Kumar also defended ally Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family after the CBI filed a chargesheet in the alleged job scam. He said, "On "What happened 5 years ago? We had parted ways (with RJD). Nothing happened (in the case). I've seen everything, there's nothing there. Now that we are not with the BJP, they have started it again. They do whatever they feel like, what can we do?"

Related Stories
When will Bihar govt provide 10 lakh jobs, Nitish Kumar's former aide Sharad Kumar Yadav asks

When will Bihar govt provide 10 lakh jobs, Nitish Kumar's former aide Sharad Kumar Yadav asks

Prashant Kishor a businessman working for BJP: JD (U) president Lalan Singh

Prashant Kishor a businessman working for BJP: JD (U) president Lalan Singh

Nitish Kumar says need of hour is one front of all opposition parties including Cong, Left

Nitish Kumar says need of hour is one front of all opposition parties including Cong, Left

The central agency on Friday filed a chargesheet against 16 people, including Lalu Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi - both former chief ministers, whose son is currently Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News