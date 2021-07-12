Man at Nitish Kumar's Janata Darbar claims he has black fungus - Here's what happened next

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar listens to the problems of people during Janta Ka Darbar programme in Patna on Monday.

Bihar government officials had some anxious moments on Monday after a man attending CM's Janata Darbar claimed that he has symptoms of black fungus. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has restarted the Janata Darbar where he interacts and listens to the grievances of the public.

At today's Janta Darbar, a man who had come here to put forth his grievances, submitted papers to the CM. The Chief Minister then said that he has back fungus, prompting officials present there to rush to attend the man. They asked him "who has black fungus", to which he replied, "hamko black fungus ke lakshan hai (I have symptoms of black fungus)."

CM Kumar then directed officials to take the man to the health department and he personally asked the officials to look after him and provide proper treatment if he has black fungus.

Nitish Kumar started holding Janata Darbar in 2006 after becoming the Chief Minister of Bihar. He discontinued Janata Darbar in 2016.

Janata Darbar is held at the CM's official residence 1, Anne Marg in Patna. The CM will hold Janata Darbar on three Mondays every month.

Black fungus or Mucormycosis is a fungal infection leading to prolonged morbidity and even mortality among COVID-19 patients.

