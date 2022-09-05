Nitish Kumar meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi here and the two leaders are learned to have discussed the current political situation in the country and ways to ensure Opposition unity.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Kumar walked out of the NDA in Bihar and formed a Mahagathbandhan government with the RJD, Congress and outside support of the Left.

Kumar arrived in the national capital Monday and is likely to meet several Opposition leaders including the NCP's Sharad Pawar, the AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and JDS supremo H D Kumaraswamy during his visit.

He is also likely to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and leaders from the Left parties. Kumar is making attempts to bring all opposition parties together as a united force against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

