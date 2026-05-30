Nitin Nabin hails CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's leadership, predicts BJP win in 2027 Uttarakhand polls

Dehradun:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin said on Saturday that the saffron party will retain power in Uttarakhand for a third straight term, expressing confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Addressing an event here in Dehradun, Nabin said he was deeply impressed by the 'Dhami Model' and lauded him for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), calling it a historic decision. He also praised Dhami's working style and said Uttarakhand is progressing in the right direction under him.

The BJP chief also noted that Dhami's government has taken several decisions that have attracted nationwide attention. He said that Uttarakhand has also shown a new direction to the entire country in the areas of women’s dignity, women’s rights, and social equality.

Nabin said Dhami has demonstrated courageous leadership by taking decisions that will serve as a model for the country in the coming years. "With the blessings of Maa Ganga, BJP will form the government in Uttarakhand for the third consecutive time in 2027 under his leadership," he noted.

He also praised the successful management of the Char Dham Yatra, infrastructure development, expansion of tourism, and public welfare initiatives in his address. He added that the model of development and good governance emerging in Uttarakhand is further strengthening people’s trust in the BJP.

Nabin's three-day Uttarakhand visit

The BJP president is on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand to oversee the party's preparations for the 2027 assembly elections. During the visit, he held extensive interactions with the state core committee, MPs, MLAs, party office bearers, district panchayat chairpersons, mayors, municipal chairpersons, youth wing workers, and various functionaries associated with the organisation.

His Saturday remarks highlight the BJP's complete faith in Dhami’s leadership and working style and that the organisation will approach the public on the basis of the government's developmental achievements in the upcoming elections.

The visit also generated special enthusiasm among party workers and office bearers. The BJP has now intensified its preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections down to the booth level in Uttarakhand.