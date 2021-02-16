Nitin Gadkari bats for alternative fuel as petrol, diesel prices hit record high across India

Image Source : PTI My suggestion is that this is the time for the country to go for alternative fuel, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari after he was asked to comment on rising fuel prices in the country.

Amid soaring petrol, diesel price in the country, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday suggested that the country should now move towards alternative fuel.

Speaking to media, Nitin Gadkari said, "We're making 81 per cent of lithium-ion batteries in India. My ministry took initiative today to get alternative for lithium-ion. All concerning government laboratories are conducting research. Ministry is also trying to develop hydrogen fuel cells."

On rising fuel prices, Gadkari said, "My suggestion is that this is the time for the country to go for alternative fuel. I'm already propagating electricity as a fuel because India has surplus electricity."

Petrol and diesel prices on Monday were hiked for the seventh day in a row as a rally in international oil prices took retail rates in India to new highs.

Petrol price was increased by 26 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This pushed retail rates, which differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT and freight charges, to their highest level.

