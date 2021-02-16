Petrol price inches closer to Rs 90 in Delhi; hits century-mark in Bhopal. Check fuel rates in major cities

Image Source : INDIA TV Petrol price inches closer to Rs 90 in Delhi

Petrol price in Delhi inched closer to Rs 90 per litre as the fuel price is seeing a continuous surge. The petrol price increased by 30 paise on Tuesday and with that, it now costs Rs 89.29 per litre. Meanwhile, diesel price climbed to Rs 79.70 per litre in the national capital after increasing by 35 paise.

Petrol prices with additives has crossed broken the psychological Rs 100 per litre mark in different parts of the country like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as oil marketing companies continue with their daily price hike for auto fuels in wake of heated up the global oil market.

The retail rates, which differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT and freight charges, will see another surge after the latest round of hike.

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹ 89.29 ₹ 79.70 Kolkata ₹ 90.54 ₹ 83.29 Mumbai ₹ 95.75 ₹ 86.72 Chennai ₹ 91.45 ₹ 84.77 Gurgaon ₹ 87.29 ₹ 80.27 Noida ₹ 87.91 ₹ 80.11 Bangalore ₹ 92.28 ₹ 84.49 Bhubaneswar ₹ 90.17 ₹ 87.01 Chandigarh ₹ 85.93 ₹ 79.40 Hyderabad ₹ 92.84 ₹ 86.93 Jaipur ₹ 95.75 ₹ 88.07 Lucknow ₹ 87.87 ₹ 80.07 Patna ₹ 91.67 ₹ 84.92 Trivandrum ₹ 90.79 ₹ 85.31

ALSO READ | Petrol crosses ₹99/litre in Rajasthan, ₹95 in Mumbai; diesel at ₹91 as prices rise for 6th day

Latest Business News