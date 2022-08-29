Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Would rather drown in a well': Nitin Gadkari's response to advice on joining Congress | VIDEO

Nitin Gadkari on Congress: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that a friend of his once advised him to join Congress. Responding to his advice, Gadkari said, "I’d rather drown in a well than join the Congress party. I don’t like the ideology of the Congress." He was addressing a gathering of entrepreneurs in the city when he gave the statement. The friend he was talking about was Congress leader Shrikant Jichkar.

Young entrepreneurs should remember the sentence from the autobiography of former US president Richard Nixon that the man is not finished when he is defeated but he is finished when he quits, Gadkari said. He also said human relationship is the biggest strength for anybody who is in business, social work, or politics.

"Hence, one should never indulge in use and throw. Be it good days or bad days, once you hold anyone's hand, always hold on to it. Do not worship the rising sun," said the BJP leader.

Notably, Nitin Gadkari was recently in news when he was dropped from his BJP's parliamentary board. The party also rejigged its Central Election Committee and included former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Om Mathur and its women wing chief Vanathi Srinivasan.

Former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain and Jual Oram have been dropped from the CEC, whose members also include all parliamentary board members.

